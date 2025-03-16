Is Norman Powell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Clippers)
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell has played in just one game since the All-Star break due to hamstring and knee injuries.
After returning from a knee injury on March 2, Powell suffered a hamstring injury that has kept him out of L.A.'s lineup for the last seven games. However, the Clippers have upgraded Powell to questionable on their injury report on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.
This is a big step forward for Powell's chances of playing, and it's worth noting that oddsmakers have released props for the Clippers guard in this matchup.
Here's how I'd bet on him -- if he plays -- against Charlotte.
This story will be updated with Norman Powell's official status on Sunday.
Best Norman Powell Prop Bet for Clippers vs. Hornets
- Norman Powell OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
If he’s able to suit up on Sunday, Powell is a value bet to clear his points prop since he’s averaging 23.8 points per game in the regular season.
Powell has basically been out since the All-Star break, but before that he had scored 18 or more points in 18 consecutive games. The Clippers guard is shooting an impressive 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3.
He should be able to take advantage of a weak Charlotte defense, even if he plays limited minutes.
