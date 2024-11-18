North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Last time out, Georgia Tech shook up the college football world with a stunning upset of Miami at home.
Now, bowl eligible, can Georgia Tech continue its ascent up the ACC standings? The team has a home matchup against North Carolina State, that has had a tumultuous season, but will look to end on a high note, one win away from bowl eligibility.
With some glimpses of a high upside offense, can NC State come out of a BYE week and upset Georgia Tech in a stand alone game?
North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Carolina State: +8.5 (-106)
- Georgia Tech: -8.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- North Carolina State: +250
- Georgia Tech -315
Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- North Carolina State Record: 5-5
- Georgia Tech Record: 6-4
North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
North Carolina State
CJ Bailey: The freshman quarterback has been in and out of the starting position, but the youth movement is on in Raleigh and Bailey has shown flashes of some serious upside and unlocking this Wolfpack offense. While not consistent enough, Bailey has passed for 1,794 yards with 14 total touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King returned from a shoulder injury to engineer one of the biggest upsets of the season in Georgia Tech’s win against Miami. While the Yellow Jackets quarterback was compromised as a passer, only attempting six passes, he ran the ball 20 times for 93 yards. Can King show better health out of the team’s BYE week?
North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
This is far too many points for Georgia Tech to lay, a team that has typically done better as an underdog than a favorite this season.
While the expectation is that Georgia Tech is far healthier after a week off, it’s hard to look past King’s shoulder injury, injuries to the team’s top three running back and in the secondary as the team moves into the later part of the season.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are likely better than its record, losing a pair of one-score games in ACC play and playing Duke to a near draw on the box score but were plagued by red zone failures in a 10-point loss.
Georgia Tech has one win by more than a touchdown on the season, 10 points, and the team’s shaky pass defense may leave them vulnerable against a talented group of Wolfpack pass catchers. The Yellow Jackets are 116th in sacks on the season and 81st in EPA/Pass.
I’ll grab the points in this Thursday night matchup.
PICK: North Carolina State +9
