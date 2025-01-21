North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 21
North Carolina’s tumultuous season has only continued as the team lost in the final seconds to Stanford.
The Tar Heels remain towards the top of the ACC but are on the hunt for some consistency which the team will look for on Tuesday against a surging Wake Forest team. The Demon Deacons have responded to a slow start this season to a five-game winning streak against the middle of the ACC.
Wake Forest, like North Carolina, can use a signature win, and both will have the chance to score one on Tuesday. Who has the edge in this projected coin flip?
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Carolina: +1.5 (-112)
- Wake Forest: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- North Carolina: -102
- Wake Forest: -118
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- North Carolina Record: 12-7
- Wake Forest Record: 14-4
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
North Carolina
RJ Davis: Davis continues to hunt for consistency as the season goes on. He has fallen off completely from the perimeter, shooting 28% from beyond the arc after shooting a career-best 39% last season, but continues to work as the lead guard on this unit.
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: Sallis is one of the best scorers in the country at the guard position. He has scored 20 or more in seven straight games, all but one being wins for Wake Forest. The former Gonzaga guard isn’t shooting as well from three-point range this season, down about nine percent, but has upped his two-point field-goal shooting as well as a far higher assist rate as he continues to develop nicely.
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
This game should feature plenty of fireworks with each unit always dangerous in the open court and play at a fast tempo.
Wake Forest has fallen off a cliff from three-point range relative to prior years, 343rd in the country in three-point percentage, but the team still is capable of getting inside and generating clean looks against a vulnerable North Carolina frontcourt.
The Tar Heels don’t pressure the ball, outside the top 300 in turnover percentage, and Wake Forest should continue to round into form from a shooting perspective. Further, North Carolina is owed a ton of regression on defense, allowing the lowest effective field goal percentage in league play and a staggering 23% from beyond the arc.
I expect Wake Forest, who has scored at least 72 points in its five-game winning streak, to keep it rolling on its home floor against an overrated North Carolina defense, but for the Tar Heels' fast tempo to keep up.
While North Carolina is a limited shooting team from the perimeter, the group has a healthy free throw rate, top 100 in the country, and ranks 92nd in effective field goal percentage.
I’ll trust both offenses on Tuesday, let’s back some points.
PICK: OVER 148.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.