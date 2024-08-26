North Dakota State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Colorado’s second season under the guidance of Deion Sanders starts against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
While the Bison won’t have the star power that Sanders and his son, star quarterback Shedeur have, the team is getting the respect in the eyes of oddsmakers, a single-digit underdog in Week 1 against the Buffaloes.
How should we handle this game from a betting perspective as the Buffs look to have a strong start to the year like in 2023?
Here’s our full betting preview.
North Dakota State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Dakota State: +9.5 (-110)
- Colorado: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- North Dakota State: +265
- Colorado: -335
Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Dakota State vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 29th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- North Dakota State Record: 0-0
- Colorado Record: 0-0
North Dakota State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
North Dakota State
Cam Miller: Miller returns to NDSU for his fifth season after making 38 straight starts for the team. He completed 72% of his passes last season with more than 3,300 total yards with 32 total touchdowns and only four interceptions.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Among the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders will hope to be playing behind a better offensive line in 2024 that can unlock his throwing abilities. Sanders was sacked more than any other QB in college football last season, but still managed to compile a strong statistical season, completing 69% of his passes for 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.
North Dakota State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Sanders minced no words at Big 12 media day, stating that this game would be no easy task for the Buffaloes, who bring in a host of transfers yet again to surround the likes of Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.
I believe the Buffs take a cautious approach to this one. The team retained last season’s interim offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who slowed the team’s offense down from a pace perspective in place of the up-tempo Sean Lewis.
Shurmur, a former NFL coach, will likely continue to implement a pro-style offense that will be more methodical; the team snapped the ball at nearly 27 seconds per play over the last three games of the season, about the national average. A slow approach and a potentially cagey start with an eye on not falling behind can lead to a mild start for the team’s explosive offense.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State is a run-first offense. Even under first-year head coach Tim Polasek, this team wants to establish the run and use its physicality to overwhelm opponents. Last season, NDSU’s stable of top two running backs and quarterback Miller totaled 1,630 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground.
NDSU wants to muck this game up and I think we see a conservative start from the Buffs with an eye on avoiding the upset against an FCS foe.
I’ll eye the first half under at anything above 28 as sportsbooks release it early on game week.
PICK: First Half Under 28.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
