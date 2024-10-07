Northwestern vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Northwestern and Marylnad are each off to slow starts in league play, and will look to score a first win on Friday night in league action.
For Maryland, avoiding an 0-3 start in the new look Big Ten is a must as the team is a considerable home favorite against Northwestern, who couldn’t hold up offensively last week with the surging Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams share a common loss to the Hoosiers, but its’ Maryland who is still viewed as the clear better squad.
Here’s the best betting angle for Friday’s Big Ten showdown.
Northwestern vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Northwestern: +9.5 (-105)
- Maryland: -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Northwestern: +280
- Maryland: -360
Total: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Northwestern vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Northwestern Record: 2-3
- Maryland Record: 3-2
Northwestern vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Northwestern
Jack Lausch: Lausch looked far more comfortable under center in Week 6 out of a BYE week against Indiana, completing 23-of-38 passes for 243 yards. While limited as a passer, he was able to have a decent day scoring, putting up 21 points against what has been an elite IU defense. Meanwhile, Maryland enters this game right around the national average in terms of EPA/Pass defense and checks in 91st in explosive pass rate. Can this be an opportunity for the Wildcats offense to continue to improve?
Maryland
Billy Edwards: Edwards has stepped in for Taulia Tagovailoa nicely. The dual-threat Edwards is completing 72% of his passes for 1,444 yards and 13 total touchdowns with only two interceptions. The Northwestern defense has struggled in Big Ten play and is 114th in success rate on the year. Can Edwards engineer quality drives to keep the Wildcats at arm’s length?
Northwestern vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Both teams are passing the ball at a higher than expected rate this season, each inside the top 50 nationally, which makes me bullish that we can see points go up on the board.
While Northwestern has been in several low scoring affairs, this game is not being played on the team’s practice field that features high winds, and the Maryland defense has been suspect thus far.
The Terps secondary has been suspect all season, 100th in coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, and are 103rd in tackling. While Northwestern isn’t full of explosive play makers, the team has been improving through the air and the offensive line has been sturdy all season, ranking 17th in pass blocking according to PFF.
Meanwhile, the Terps offense should be able to string together quality drives. Edwards and star wide receiver Tai Felton are the center of an offense that is inside the top 30 nationally in EPA/Play and is putting up more than 33 points per game.
The Terps should avoid an upset here with its explosive offense, but Northwestern can do its fair share to send this over the total.
PICK: OVER 45
