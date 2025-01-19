Northwestern vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, January 19th
Michigan and Northwestern are off of two wild results during its most recent game, but with different endings for each.
The Wolverines squandered a road game to Minnesota in overtime on a halfcourt buzzer beater, the team’s first loss in Big Ten play. The team returns home to face Northwestern, who stopped a losing streak with a home win in overtime against Maryland.
The two teams meet on two days of rest in Ann Arbor with a lopsided point spread. Who has the edge?
Here’s our betting preview for Northwestern vs. Michigan.
Northwestern vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nebraska: +10.5 (-115)
- Maryland: -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nebraska: +440
- Maryland: -630
Total: 146.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Northwestern vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Northwestern Record: 11-6
- Michigan Record: 13-4
Northwestern vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Northwestern
Brooks Barnhizer: Despite rumors that Barnhizer would be out with a foot injury, the senior played at an incredibly high level for the Wildcats in the team’s impressive win at home against Maryland. Barnhizer scored 20 points while adding 10 rebounds and five assists with a pair of steals and blocks.
Michigan
Danny Wolf: The Yale transfer has been one of the most impactful in the sport this season, thriving in first year head coach Dusty May’s offense as a point forward. He is averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while shooting 58% from the field.
Northwestern vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
I’m going to grab the points with Northwestern as I believe the team’s aggressive defense that is top 50 in the country in turnover percentage can cause issues for Michigan’s shaky ball handling that is 327th in turnover rate.
The Wildcats play a prodding pace that denies transition opportunities for the opposition, which is where the Wolverines prefer to play, and are elite at causing turnovers which can dictate the tempo of this game.
On offense, Northwestern has been incredibly poor of late, last in the Big Ten in three-point percentage during league play, but the team should have some natural regression to the mean, which can come against Michigan, who is second in three-point percentage allowed.
Further, it doesn’t hurt that Michigan’s opponents are shooting 68% from the free throw line, the lowest in league competition, while Northwestern’s foes are shooting 76% (16th).
There is a ton of two-way regression coming in this one, and with such a big point spread, I’m willing to jump on the Wildcats as double digit underdogs.
PICK: Northwestern +10.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.