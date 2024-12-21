Notre Dame National Championship Odds Update, Open as Favorite Against Georgia in Sugar Bowl
Notre Dame disposed of Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff, winning 27-17 to advance to the Sugar Bowl to face Georgia in the CFP Quarterfinals.
The Fighting Irish continues to climb the odds board as a National Championship contender with the dominant win against the Hoosiers, setting up a titanic quarterfinals matchup against Georgia.
The New Year’s Day quarterfinals matchup is poised to be a coin flip with plenty of betting action centered around both sides as the Bulldogs will integrate in backup quarterback Gunner Stockton against the Notre Dame defense, who have looked like one of the most dominant teams in the country.
The line opened at some books with Notre Dame as a small favorite, and has flipped to Georgia laying just a point in what should have plenty of two-way action leading up to kickoff in a week-and-a-half.
For now, here are the updated National Championship odds for Notre Dame ahead of the quarterfinals as well as the kickoff information and opening odds for the Sugar Bowl.
2024 National Championship Odds
- Oregon: +340
- Texas: +350
- Ohio State: +500
- Georgia: +550
- Notre Dame: +550
- Penn State: +700
- Tennessee: +2800
- Arizona State: +5000
- SMU: +5000
- Clemson: +6000
- Boise State: +6500
2024 Sugar Bowl Opening Odds for Georgia vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame opened as a small favorite in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, but the early action flipped the odds to Georgia as a small favorite in the CFP quarterfinals.
As of this writing, the Bulldogs are laying one point at DraftKings Sportsbook with a low total of 44.5 as a slugfest is expected on New Year's Day.
