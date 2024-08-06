Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah Injury Moves Week 1 Odds vs. Texas A&M
As fall camp continues across the country ahead of the start of the college football season in late August, news begins to trickle out about who is impressing, who is underperforming as well as injuries.
The most notable injury to date at fall camp comes from South Bend, Indiana, as Notre Dame left tackle Charles Jagusah tore his pectoral muscle and will miss the entire season. The sophomore was pegged as the heir to 2024 No. 5 draft pick Joe Alt’s position on the Notre Dame offensive line, but now the team is scrambling to fill the spot.
This had a tangible impact on the side and total of the Fighting Irish’s marquee matchup at Texas A&M in Week 1 on August 31st as the Aggies bolster one of the most talented defensive fronts in the entire country.
The Irish, who were a small betting favorite on the road, moved to a PK during recent weeks, but are now a small, one-point underdog at Kyle Field in a few weeks.
The biggest move came on the total as the Irish offense may be in line to struggle in this opening matchup with an undetermined player at the moment set to fill in for the top 10 offensive lineman recruit in the 2023 class. The total dropped from 49 to 47.5 on the news of the injury.
Here’s the updated odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for this high level matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame: +1.5 (-114)
- Texas A&M: -1.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: -104
- Texas A&M: -115
Total: 47.5 (Over -104/Under -114)
Notre Dame Injury Shifts Betting Odds in Week 1 vs. Texas A&M
The Irish will need to find answers at left tackle if the offense is expected to keep up with a revamped Texas A&M team that welcomes new coach and defensive mind Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein.
As On3’s Andy Staples notes, Tosh Baker and Aamil Wagner were both battling for the right tackle spot, but it’s possible that the team moves one over to start at left tackle on August 31st.
The Irish will have a few weeks to figure out who is taking first team reps to protect Duke transfer Riley Leonard’s blind side, but facing an SEC foe in the opening game may make it a trying task to hit the ground running.
Leonard, who had two procedures on his foot since last season, is set to be ready for the start of the season, but his Week 1 matchup got that much harder against his former coach at Duke, Elko, with the news that his left tackle is set to be out, and that’s indicated in the betting market.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.