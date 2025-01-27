Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are looking to rebound from a rough loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night when they hit the road to play the freefalling Chicago Bulls.
The No. 10 seed in the East, Chicago has dropped two games in a row and eight of its last 10, ranking 25th in the NBA in net rating over this 10-game stretch.
Chicago could be a seller at the deadline with players like Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine making a ton of sense as trade bait for contending teams. But will Chicago do it? It seems more likely now that the team is on the brink of being knocked out of play-in tournament contention.
Meanwhile, Denver holds the No. 4 seed in the West and is getting yet another MVP-caliber year out of Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets also have an insane record when Russell Westbrook starts (18-6).
Can Denver cover on the road in this matchup?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -8.5 (-108)
- Bulls +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -340
- Bulls: +270
Total
- 246 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Altitude
- Nuggets record: 28-17
- Bulls record: 19-27
Nuggets vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- Vlatko Cancar – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- Coby White – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
Nuggets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 10.5 Assists (+100)
An MVP candidate once again, Jokic is averaging 10.1 assists per game this season and has at least 11 dimes in back-to-back matchups. While Jokic hasn’t cleared this number a ton this season, he has arguably the best matchup possible on Monday.
Not only do the Bulls allow the second-most points per game, but they also allow the second-most assists per game (ironically, only Denver allows more) in the NBA. With Chicago always looking to push the tempo (third in the league in pace), Jokic should have a ton of possession to carve apart this weak defense.
Chicago Bulls Best Prop Bet
- Lonzo Ball OVER 9.5 Points (+100)
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has failed to clear 9.5 points in four straight games, but he is getting a ton of usage with Coby White (out on Monday) sidelined. Ball has at least seven shot attempts in six of his last seven games.
While the point guard is on a minutes limit, he’s taken two more shots per game over his last seven while making four starts. He’s worth a shot at even money on Monday.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Denver has been rolling with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the Nuggets cover on the road with the Bulls currently on a major slide.
Chicago has dropped seven of its last eight games, and it’s fallen to 19-27 on the season – just one game up on the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 10 seed in the East. Chicago is 25th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games while Denver is second – despite the Nuggets getting blown out by Minnesota on Saturday night.
Denver's offense is far superior in this matchup, and the Bulls have struggled defensively all season, allowing the second-most points per game in the NBA.
With the Nuggets fully healthy for this matchup, I expect them to roll on the road. Chicago has been awful at home (8-16 straight up and 10-13-1 against the spread) so far this season.
Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-108)
