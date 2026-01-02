Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 2
The Denver Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic for the next month or so, but they still managed to take down the Raptors on New Year’s Eve. A win tonight won’t come as easily, though, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have won two straight, four of their last six, and are 12-8 at home.
The Cavs catch the Nuggets at a favorable time, with Jokic highlighting a few injuries on Denver’s side.
The oddsmakers have the Cavaliers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +13.5 (-110)
- Cavaliers -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +575
- Cavaliers: -847
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, ALT, FDSN OH
- Nuggets record: 23-10
- Cavaliers record: 19-16
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Julian Strawther – probable
- Jonas Valanciunas – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- De’Andre Hunter – questionable
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
Peyton Watson may see increased playing time in a small-ball lineup with both of the Nuggets’ big men out, but I still don’t see him making multiple threes tonight in Cleveland.
Watson is averaging 1.1 three-pointers made on 2.8 attempts this season, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc after coming into the season with a 32.8% clip. He’s only made multiple three pointers in six of 31 games this season, and once in his last 13 games.
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets are a tough team to get a read on without Jokic, and even more so without his backup as well. This line seems a bit high at first glance, but the Cavaliers have been able to pull away from teams plenty this season.
Cleveland’s recent wins have been by 16, 12 (in San Antonio), and 23 points. The Nuggets gave it their all on New Year’s Eve for a win in Toronto, but lost by 24 in Miami the game before.
Pick: Cavaliers -13.5 (-110)
