Nuggets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Predictions for Murray, Jokic and Harden)
So far this postseason, the best series in the NBA has been between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers, and Thursday’s Game 3 should be another drama-filled matchup.
Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as five-point favorites in this game, but if you’re not sold on laying the points (the first two meetings in this series were decided by two and three points), I don’t blame you.
So, why not take a look at some props instead?
I have a pick for MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and well as the lead guard for each team on Thursday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Clippers
- Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
- James Harden OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray finished the regular season shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc on less than six attempts per game.
Denver doesn’t shoot a ton of 3s, but Murray has needed to step up in that department in the playoffs – and he’s thriving.
The Nuggets star has made seven of his 15 shots from beyond the arc, making at least three shots from deep in each game in this series. On top of that, Murray has attempted seven or more 3s in each game.
If his usage remains this high, Murray is worth a look in this market at such a favorable price.
Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
The Clippers frustrated Jokic a bit in Game 2, sending double teams his way more often than not.
That led to the three-time MVP turning the ball over a whopping seven times, but he still dished out 10 assists in the process. Through two games this series, Jokic has 22 assists, and he finished the regular season averaging over 10 a game.
So, I love him at even money to reach double digits again in Game 3.
If there’s one thing we know about Jokic, it’s that he’s always willing to make the right basketball play, and if the Clippers continue to double him, it’s going to leave players open for him to hit for assists.
While Denver may not love all the shots it gets out of Jokic doubles, the best player in the world is too good of a playmaker to pass up when he can find his teammates in a 4-on-3 scenario.
James Harden OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
So far in the first round, James Harden has taken 20 shots from beyond the arc and made eight of them, going 4-of-9 in Game 1 and 4-of-11 in Game 2.
On Thursday, he’s a pretty solid bet at home if that usage keeps up. During the regular season, Harden shot just 35.2 percent from 3, but this is a favorable matchup against a suspect Denver defense.
The Nuggets finished the regular season ranking 20th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage. Don’t be shocked if Harden hits at least three shots from deep in Game 3.
