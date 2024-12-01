Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 1
The Denver Nuggets head to Intuit Dome on Sunday night to take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers, who have been a pleasant surprise in the 2024-25 season.
Despite losing their last game, the Clippers sit at 12-9 on the season (good for just ninth in the West) through 21 games despite Kawhi Leonard failing to suit up for any game this season.
The Clippers have also been down guard Norman Powell, who was having a breakout season scoring the ball before suffering a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Denver enters this game at 10-7 on the season and has spent multiple weeks without forward Aaron Gordon. The Nuggets have been solid on the road (5-3 straight up), but they’re just 7-9-1 against the spread overall this season.
Let’s break down the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Sunday.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -2.5 (-110)
- Clippers +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -142
- Clippers: +120
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports
- Nuggets record: 10-7
- Clippers record: 12-9
Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- Aaron Gordon – doubtful
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- Peyton Watson – probable
Clippers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- P.J. Tucker – out
- Norman Powell – questionable
Nuggets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
This is one of my favorite props of the day. Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic should thrive from deep against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The last time Jokic played the Clippers, he attempted 12 shots from beyond the arc, hitting seven of them, with Ivica Zubac not exactly looking to guard him all the way out at the 3-point arc.
While I don’t expect another game of seven shots from 3, Jokic has hit multiple shots from deep in nine of his 14 games, including five straight. Overall, he’s shooting 53.4 percent from 3 on 4.1 attempts per game.
Los Angeles Clippers Best Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-130)
So far this season, Zubac is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, picking up 12 or more in 15 of his 21 games. He dominated Denver on the glass the last time these teams played, picking up 15 rebounds. He’s worth a shot – even with Jokic in the lineup – on Sunday.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
If there’s one way to bet on Denver this season, it’s to fade it in the first half.
The Nuggets are an NBA-worst 4-13 against the spread in the first half this season, a very similar first half ATS record to the Washington Wizards (5-13).
Meanwhile, the Clippers are 12-9 against the spread in the first half so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
At home, the Clippers are seventh in the NBA in first half net rating (12.0) while Denver ranks 18th in the NBA in first half net rating on the road (-5.2).
Now, the Clippers are banged up heading into this matchup, but they’ve been solid at Intuit Dome, going 7-4 straight up and against the spread this season.
I’ll back them early in this matchup.
Pick: Clippers First Half +1.5 (-110)
