Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17
The Memphis Grizzlies are slight favorites on Sunday evening against the Denver Nuggets, who may be without Nikola Jokic (questionable, personal) for the second straight game.
Denver lost to a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans team on Friday without Jokic, and the team simply isn’t built to withstand his absence – so bettors will want to check in on his status before placing their final bets for this game.
With Jokic up in the air, let’s break down the odds, prop bets and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +2 (-110)
- Grizzlies -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +110
- Grizzlies : -130
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports
- Nuggets record: 7-4
- Grizzlies record: 7-6
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Nikola Jokic – questionable
- Vlatko Cancar – probable
- Spencer Jones – out
- Jalen Pickett – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- GG Jackson – out
- Marcus Smart – doubtful
- Ja Morant – out
- Cam Spencer – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Prop Bets
- Desmond Bane OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-120)
Bane returned from a seven-game absence on Friday against Golden State, coming off the bench to play just over 27 minutes. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and finished with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
I like his rebound prop tonight – especially if he’s going to be in the ballpark of 25-30 minutes on Sunday. Bane has cleared 3.5 rebounds in five of his six games this season, grabbing at least six boards in four straight. He even had six rebounds in less than 17 minutes in the game he was injured in earlier this season.
This is a massive value on Sunday.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Memphis is down multiple key rotation players in Morant, Smart, and GG Jackson, but I still think it will win this matchup if Jokic is out.
The Grizzlies are an impressive 8-5 against the spread this season, and they covered as road underdogs on Friday night with Desmond Bane back in the lineup after dealing with an oblique injury.
Memphis is 4-2 at home this season, but the key stat in this game relies on Jokic.
If the three-time league MVP sits, Denver is in major trouble. With Jokic on the floor this season, the Nuggets are +12.3 points per 100 possessions.
However, when he’s out or on the bench, Denver is -19.4 points per 100 possessions – an on/off swing of +31.7.
I simply cannot bet on Denver unless Jokic is upgraded to available for this contest.
Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-130)
