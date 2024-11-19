Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Denver Nuggets have dropped back-to-back games without Nikola Jokic (personal) and they’re hoping that the three-time MVP can return for Tuesday’s NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis won Sunday’s matchup between these teams by 15 points, but both of these teams lost their NBA Cup Group Play opener on Friday night last week.
Who will get back on track tonight?
With Jokic’s status up in the air, oddsmakers have favored the Grizzlies at home, where they’ve won five of seven games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for this Western Conference clash.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets +4 (-108)
- Grizzlies -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +145
- Grizzlies: -175
Total
- 227 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, Altitude
- Nuggets record: 7-5
- Grizzlies record: 8-6
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Nikola Jokic – questionable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- Jalen Pickett – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Marcus Smart – questionable
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic: Jokic (personal reasons) is questionable for the third straight game, and Denver is 0-2 without him, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies. If he misses this game, it’s nearly impossible to bet on the Nuggets to win. When Jokic is on the floor this season, Denver is +12.3 points per 100 possessions. When he is off, the Nuggets are -19.0 points per 100 possessions.
Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane: Desmond Bane missed time this season with an oblique injury, but he’s played in Memphis’ last two games, recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven dimes in Sunday’s win over Denver. Since coming back, Bane is just 2-for-11 from 3, and he’ll look to turn that around in this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
This game quite literally comes down to Jokic’s status, as there’s simply no way I can bet on Denver if he sits out.
The Nuggets have lost the two games he missed by a combined 22 points, and Memphis – even without Ja Morant – has been solid at home this season (5-2 straight up).
When looking at Denver’s net rating without Jokic (-19.0) it would easily be the worst in the NBA. Right now, the Washington Wizards are dead last at -13.6.
Meanwhile, Memphis has gotten back to the grit and grind mentality that made it a playoff contender prior to last season, ranking No. 5 in the NBA in defensive rating. Without Jokic, I’d expect a very similar result to Sunday’s matchup when Denver lost by 15.
If Jokic does play, there could be some prop angles to pursue in this matchup.
Pick: Grizzlies -4 (-112) – if Jokic sits
