Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 16
Are the Sacramento Kings starting to figure things out with their new core of DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis?
Sacramento is back to .500 on the season and they're on a three-game winning streak heading into Monday’s matchup at home against the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets are the No. 5 seed in the West right now, but they have relied extremely heavily on Nikola Jokic all season long. Denver is plus 11.5 points per 100 possessions when Jokic is on the floor, but it is minus 14.2 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the bench.
That’s a glaring issue, and it’s led to Denver being pretty untrustworthy against the spread (9-13-1) this season.
Can the Kings, who have struggled against the spread – 4-8-1 at home – this season, pull off a win as a short favorite?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my best bet on Monday night.
Nuggets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +1 (-112)
- Kings -1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -105
- Kings: -115
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, NBC Sports California
- Nuggets record: 13-10
- Kings record: 13-13
Nuggets vs. Kings Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Christian Braun – questionable
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- PJ Hall – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Dario Saric – out
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
- Trey Lyles – out
Nuggets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Nikola Jokic OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-130)
This isn’t the easiest matchup for Jokic since he’s matching up with Domantas Sabonis, but The Joker has been dominant on the glass, averaging 13.3 boards per game.
Not only that, but he has at least 12 in 12 of his 20 games so far in the 2024-25 season. He’s a must-bet – especially against an opponent that will have in him the paint for a good chunk of the game on the defensive end.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
- Malik Monk OVER 21.5 Points and Assists (-125)
The Kings recently moved Monk – a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate – into the starting lineup, and he is thriving.
Over this six-game stretch, Monk is averaging 17.0 points and 6.8 assists per game, clearing 21.5 points and assists in four of those six games. He could be in line for another big night – especially if Christian Braun draws the defensive assignment on De’Aaron Fox.
Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
All season long, Denver has struggled early on in games, going an NBA-worst 5-18 against the spread in the first half.
Now, it takes on a Sacramento team that is 12-13-1 against the spread in the first half this season.
At home, the Kings have a solid net rating in the first half (+4.0), a sign that they should be able to get up early in this one. Denver has a net rating of just -2.2 in the first half on the road, a 6.2 point swing.
Until the Nuggets start covering the spread in the first half, I’m going to keep fading them.
Pick: Kings 1H Moneyline (-125)
