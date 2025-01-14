Nuggets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Klay Thompson, Jamal Murray)
Two Western Conference contenders face off on Tuesday night with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Dallas Mavericks.
These teams matched up on Sunday night, giving us a little insight into the prop market on Tuesday. However, guard Kyrie Irving – who missed Sunday’s game with a back injury – practiced in full on Monday and is listed as questionable tonight.
If he plays, it could alter how the Mavs go about this matchup, especially on the offensive end. So, how does that change how bettors should attack the prop market?
There is a Nuggets guard that may be undervalued after a strong showing on Sunday, and Dallas may not have as many shots to go around if Irving suits up. Here’s how I’m wagering in the prop market for Tuesday’s game.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Mavs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jamal Murray OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
- Klay Thompson UNDER 16.5 Points (-125)
Jamal Murray OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is averaging more than two made 3-pointers per game this season, yet he’s set at just 1.5 against Dallas tonight.
Murray knocked down two of his six attempts from 3 against Dallas on Sunday, and he’s hit at least two shots from beyond the arc in 11 of his last 15 games. Over that 15-game stretch, Murray is shooting 42.0 percent from beyond the arc on 5.4 attempts per game.
After opening the season in a bit of a slump, Murray is now shooting a respectable 37.2 percent from downtown.
This is a bit of a tough matchup, as Dallas allows the fifth-fewest 3-pointers per game in the NBA, but Murray should attempt enough shots from deep to hit a couple on Tuesday night.
Klay Thompson UNDER 16.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, in our Best NBA Prop Bets story on SI Betting, I shared why Klay Thompson is a fade candidate on Tuesday night:
Should bettors trust Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson tonight against the Denver Nuggets? I’m not sold on it.
Even though he’s coming off a 25-point game on Sunday, I’m fading Klay Thompson with his points prop rising from 14.5 to 16.5 points.
Klay has failed to score over 16.5 points in 10 of his last 11 games, dropping his season average to 14.2 points per night. If Kyrie Irving (back, questionable) returns tonight after practicing fully on Monday, it may eat into Klay’s workload after he got up 19 shots on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.