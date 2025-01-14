Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Denver Nuggets are just one game out of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and they’re looking to pick up a second straight win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Denver won Sunday’s matchup between these teams by 11 points, but Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) both missed that game.
Irving is now listed as questionable on Tuesday, but oddsmakers are still favoring the Nuggets on the road. Denver welcomed Aaron Gordon back into the lineup from a calf injury of his own on Sunday, and he should raise the Nuggets’ ceiling as they look to push for one of the top seeds in the conference.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for this matchup between two Western Conference title contenders.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -4.5 (-108)
- Mavs +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -192
- Mavs: +160
Total
- 233 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Nuggets record: 23-15
- Mavs record: 22-17
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- Nikola Jokic – probable
- PJ Hall – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jamal Murray – probable
Mavs Injury Report
- Kyrie Irving – questionable
- Luka Doncic – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Jazian Gortman – out
- Kessler Edwards – out
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
This is a low prop number for Jokic, even though the Mavericks held him to just 19 points on Sunday.
This season, Jokic is averaging 31.2 points per game while shooting an insane 55.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3. Jokic took just 13 shots on Sunday, and I expect a bigger workload for him tonight.
Through 33 games this season, Jokic has 18 games with 29 or more points, including five of his last seven matchups.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson UNDER 16.5 Points (-125)
Even though he’s coming off a 25-point game on Sunday, I’m fading Klay Thompson with his points prop rising from 14.5 to 16.5 points.
Klay has failed to score over 16.5 points in 10 of his last 11 games, dropping his season average to 14.2 points per night. If Kyrie Irving returns tonight, it may eat into Klay’s workload after he got up 19 shots on Sunday.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Sunday’s win improved the Nuggets to 4-8 against the spread as a road favorite this season – an uninspiring mark – and I’m not sold on them repeating Sunday’s performance, especially with Irving looking like he’s on track to play.
Dallas is just 2-2 against the spread as a home underdog, but it’s 19-11 straight up when Irving plays this season and 3-6 without him.
The star guard gives Dallas a massive boost on the offensive end, something it needed on Sunday after scoring just 101 points (despite 25 from Klay Thompson).
Getting Aaron Gordon back in action is big for Denver, but all season long the Nuggets have struggled against the spread, covering in just 18 of their 38 games.
If Irving does play, Dallas should be able to hang around in this matchup.
Pick: Mavs +4.5 (-112)
