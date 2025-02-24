Nuggets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets had their nine-game winning streak snapped over the weekend, but they’ll look to get back on track as road favorites on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana is still holding on to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, as it has won three games in a row, including a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. While beating the Clippers was a nice win for Indiana, it lucked out that both Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard sat out the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday.
Now, the Pacers find themselves in a back-to-back scenario, where they are just 2-6 against the spread this season.
Both of these teams have elite offenses (Denver is No. 2 in offensive rating and Indiana is No. 9), but which one will come out on top tonight?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Nuggets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -5.5 (-108)
- Pacers +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -192
- Pacers: +160
Total
- 246 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nuggets vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports Indiana
- Nuggets record: 37-20
- Pacers record: 32-23
Nuggets vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- PJ Hall – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Peyton Watson – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nuggets vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
Any time that this number is set below 10.5, Jokic is becoming a must bet.
The Pacers rank 14th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but I’m not sold on them slowing down the three-time MVP tonight. Jokic enters this game averaging a triple-double, including a career-high 10.2 assists per game.
Over his last 20 games, Jokic is putting up 11.0 dimes per night, clearing 9.5 assists in 15 of those 20 games.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Myles Turner OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-145)
This season, Myles Turner is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, but he’s set at a rather low number on Monday in what may be a fast-paced game with Denver.
I like Turner to clear this rebounds prop since he’s going to have to battle with Nikola Jokic – one of the NBA’s best rebounders – down low for a good chunk of this game. Turner has six or more boards in four of his last five full games, including a 10-rebound game on Feb. 20.
He’s worth a shot at this number on Monday.
Nuggets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my favorite bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I’m back Denver to cover:
The Denver Nuggets suffered a tough loss on Saturday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they may be in a prime bounce-back spot on the road on Monday.
Denver is under .500 against the spread as a road favorite, but it is facing an Indiana Pacers team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back, a spot that it is just 2-6 against the spread in this season.
The Pacers have won three games in a row and seven of their last 10, but they have just a +1.4 net rating over that stretch. Indiana, like Denver, relies on an elite offense to get wins, but the Nuggets outrank the Pacers in offensive rating this season.
I also question Indiana’s depth at center (an issue all season long) when it comes to guard Nikola Jokic.
The Nuggets had won nine games in a row before the Lakers loss, and they have a rest advantage in this matchup. Since this is a shorter spread, I don’t mind laying the points with Denver on Monday.
Pick: Nuggets -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
