Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13
The Denver Nuggets look to continue their dominance over the Pelicans when they head to New Orleans on Tuesday night.
The Nuggets have won five straight meetings against the Pelicans, including two victories this season. They’ve also done well to stay above water without Nikola Jokic, going 3-1 in their last four games.
On the flip side, the Pelicans are hoping a return home can right the ship. They’re just 3-15 on the road this season and 6-17 at home, losing 10 of their last 11 games overall.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -2.5 (-105)
- Pelicans +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -135
- Pelicans: +114
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): ALT, GCSEN
- Nuggets record: 26-13
- Pelicans record: 9-32
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Curtis Jones – out
- Spencer Jones – probable
- Jamal Murray – questionable
- Jonas Valanciunas – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Saddiq Bey – questionable
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Herbert Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
Peyton Watson is getting a bigger role in the Nuggets’ offense due to their injuries, and he’s making the most of it. The fourth-year guard had a strong start to the season and is only building on that in recent weeks.
Watson is averaging 23.7 points and 3.0 assists per game in his last seven contests. He had at least 24 points plus assists in each of those games, and shouldn’t slow down tonight in New Orleans. He already had 32 points and 3 assists in New Orleans back in November.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
There would have to be even more injuries on Denver’s side for me to take the Pelicans against them. The Nuggets are still the Nuggets, and the Pelicans are still the Pelicans.
New Orleans is returning from a three-game road trip while the Nuggets are just starting a two-game trip. Denver will take care of business as road favorites against a team it’s dominated in recent years.
Pick: Nuggets -2.5 (-105)
