Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
The Denver Nuggets are in the midst of a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Only 1.5 games separate second and fifth place, making every game from here on out a pivotal one.
Tonight, they hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons, who are in a close battle themselves, with just one game separating the fifth-place Pacers and themselves in sixth place.
Let's dive into everything you need to know bet on tonight's interconference showdown.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets +2.5 (-115)
- Pistons -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nuggets +105
- Pistons -130
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
- Nuggets Record: 38-21
- Pistons Record: 33-26
Nuggets vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar, SF - Game Time Decision
- DaRon Holmes II, C - Out For Season
- Peyton Watson, F - Out
Pistons Injury Report
- Dennis Schroder, PG - Game Time Decision
- Simone Fontecchio, F - Game Time Decision
- Ron Harper Jr., G - Out
- Tolu Smith, F - Out
- Jaden Ivey, PG - Out
Nuggets vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-102) via FanDuel
Nikola Jokic has one of the toughest challenges in the NBA ahead of him tonight when it comes to rebounding. The Pistons rank third in rebounding percentage, grabbing 51.7% of boards while allowing their opponents to record just 50.4 rebounds per game, the fourth fewest. The last time these two teams met, Jokic grabbed just nine boards. I expect a similar performance tonight.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 2.5 Three Pointers Made (+135) via BetMGM
One of the biggest weak points for the Nuggets is their perimeter defense. They rank 21st in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.1% from beyond the arc. That should set up Cade Cunningham to have a big game. He's averaging 2.3 three-pointers made per game this season, but now that he's facing a weak perimeter defense, I have no problem betting plus-money on him to record at least three tonight.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
65.1% of the shots the Nuggets take come from two point range, the highest rate in the NBA by 1.9%. That means that in any game they play in, it's important to take a look at how good their opponent is in defending the interior.
When it comes to the Pistons, they rank ninth in opponent two-point field goal percentage at 53.3%. They've been even better in that area lately, allowing teams to shoot just 48.9% from that range over their last three games.
Not only can Detroit defend the interior, but the Pistons are third in the NBA in rebounding percentage, an area the Nuggets usually have an advantage in against most teams.
I'll lay the points with the Pistons at home.
Pick: Pistons -2 (-108) via DraftKings
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!