Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28 (Bet This Prop)
The Denver Nuggets have started the season 0-2, but they’re in a good spot to get a win against the Toronto Raptors (1-2), who were blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their opener and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.
Toronto has been banged up with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett out, and the Nuggets are set as road favorites in this matchup.
Denver blew a lead against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, falling to 0-2 despite a 41-point game from Nikola Jokic.
Does Denver finally earn a win on Monday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this inter-conference matchup.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets -9 (-110)
- Raptors +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -395
- Raptors: +310
Total
- 218.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, TSN
- Nuggets record: 0-2
- Raptors record: 1-2
Nuggets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- PJ Hall – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Spencer Jones – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Bruce Brown – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- RJ Barrett – questionable
- Ulriche Chomche
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Nuggets vs. Raptors Key Players to Watch
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic: How much more can Nikola Jokic do? He had 41 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on Saturday – hitting seven 3-pointers in the process. Denver’s lack of depth is showing early in the season, putting a lot of pressure on Jokic to do even more – if that’s possible – night in and night out.
Toronto Raptors
Gradey Dick: A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Dick had a massive showing against the Timberwolves. He finished with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 4-of-9 shooting from 3. The Raptors would love it if he turns into a proven starting wing going forward.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
I don’t mind betting on Denver to cover the spread in this game as a road favorite since the Raptors are so banged up, but the Nuggets are also 0-2 despite some impressive showings from Nikola Jokic.
So, I’m looking to the prop market instead, and I shared my favorite bet in today’s Peter’s Points – my daily NBA Best Bets column.
Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. is another buy-low candidate after shooting just 9-for-30 from the field and 3-for-16 from 3-point range over his first two games of the season (both Denver losses).
MPJ is one of the better 3-point shooters in the NBA, and he has seen a ton of usage so far in the 2024-25 season, attempting at least 13 shots in each game while playing 70 total minutes.
Denver needs more scoring behind Nikola Jokic, and MPJ is in a favorable spot to provide that against a Toronto Raptors team that is banged up and ranks 24th in the league in defensive rating so far this season.
The key to this prop may be MPJ’s willingness to hit the glass this season, as he’s already cleared this number once thanks to a big rebounding day. The Nuggets forward has eight and nine boards in his two games in the 2024-25 campaign, so he may have some leeway in the scoring department to clear this prop.
Against a Toronto team that has suffered a couple of bad losses already this season, MPJ and the Nuggets should be in a good spot to bounce back tonight.
Pick: Michael Porter Jr. OVER 21.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
