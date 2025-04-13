Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Denver Nuggets are looking to lock up a top seed in the Western Conference on Sunday, and they’re favored on the road against the Houston Rockets.
Houston has been resting players as of late, but only Jae’Sean Tate is on the injury report for Sunday, a sign that they may try against Denver and Nikola Jokic.
With a win, the Nuggets would lock up the No. 4 seed, even though they fired their head coach and general manager this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday night.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -7.5 (-110)
- Rockets +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -310
- Rockets: +250
Total
- 235.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Space City Network
- Nuggets record: 49-32
- Rockets record: 52-29
Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Jamal Murray – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
Nuggets vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (+110)
Jokic has clinched averaging a triple-double for the 2024-25 season, but he may need to have one more big game to get Denver into the playoffs on Sunday.
The Joker has six triple-doubles in his last eight games, and he’s playing 39.7 minutes per game during that eight-game stretch. With Denver needing a win, this price is a steal for the NBA’s best player.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Denver doesn’t want to slip out of the top four with a loss, and even though the Rockets are expected to play most of their starters, it’s unclear how long Ime Udoka will let them go.
Denver, on the other hand, has shown no signs of limiting Nikola Jokic and company with so much at stake in the standings.
Houston is an impressive 4-2 against the spread as a home underdog, but it has dropped back-to-back matchups by double digits since locking up the No. 2 spot in the West.
I lean with Denver to take care of business on the road this afternoon.
Pick: Nuggets -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
