Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

A potential instant classic takes place on Sunday night on the final day of the NBA regular season, as the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic take on the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama for the second time this month.

The April 4 meeting between these teams was arguably the best game of the regular season, and now Denver has a chance to lock up the No. 3 seed in the West with a win.

San Antonio technically has nothing to play for in this game, since it can’t move up higher than the No. 2 seed. However, if it doesn’t want a potential matchup with Denver in the second round, a win by the Spurs could knock Denver down to the No. 4 seed (if the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz).

Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Jokic are listed as questionable for this game while Denver has ruled out just about every other rotation player. So, this game certainly won’t be as crazy as the one earlier this month.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets +10.5 (-110)

Spurs -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nuggets: +370

Spurs: -485

Total

234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nuggets vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Nuggets record: 53-28

Spurs record: 62-19

Nuggets vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Peyton Watson – out

Jamal Murray – out

Spencer Jones – out

Nikola Jokic – questionable

Aaron Gordon – out

Christian Braun – out

Tim Hardaway Jr. – out

Cameron Johnson – out

Spurs Injury Report

Stephon Castle – questionable

Devin Vassell – questionable

Victor Wembanyama – questionable

Emanuel Miller – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Luke Kornet – out

Nuggets vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebounds (-125)

If Wembanyama plays in this game, he should be worth a look to clear this line in the prop market.

Denver is sitting most of its key rotation players, and it’s likely going to play Jokic limited minutes since he needs just one game to reach the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards.

Wemby has picked up at least 11 boards in 11 of his last 14 games, putting up 12.8 rebounds per game during that stretch. He’s also averaging 11.5 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season. He’s worth a look in this market, even if he plays limited minutes.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs could be down Wemby, Castle and Vassell, but it seems they’ll play De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper and several other key rotation players against the Nuggets.

Denver appears to be content with falling to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, as just about every main rotation player – except for Jokic – has already been ruled out.

San Antonio 20-16-1 against the spread when favored at home, and it’s won 32 of 39 home games outright. Even if the Spurs end up sitting a few players, I think they’ll be able to beat a makeshift Denver team on Sunday.

Pick: Spurs -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.