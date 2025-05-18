Nuggets vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 7 (Predictions for Chet Holmgren, Nikola Jokic)
The stage is set for one of the best Game 7s in recent NBA history on Sunday afternoon.
The two leading MVP candidates – Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – will face off with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line after Denver won Thursday's Game 6.
Both players have thrived in this series, but only one will get to face the Minnesota Timberwolves with a chance to reach the NBA Finals. Oddsmakers have favored the Thunder to do so, but I’m also eyeing some prop bets for this Game 7 clash – including one for Jokic.
The Joker has done just about everything for Denver this postseason, but there may be one market where bettors want to take the UNDER on the three-time league MVP.
Plus, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are going to need to play better for OKC to win this series, but will they step up after some subpar performances earlier in this matchup?
Here’s how I’m betting on this game in the player prop market.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Thunder
- Chet Holmgren OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Nikola Jokic UNDER 8.5 Assists (-130)
- Jalen Williams UNDER 20.5 Points (-120)
Chet Holmgren OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game this postseason, and he’s picked up at least 10 boards in four of his six games against Denver.
Holmgren is averaging 17.5 rebound chances per game against the Nuggets, and I expect him to play a major role in Game 7 because of his defensive impact as a shot blocker.
The Thunder need more from Chet on the offensive end to win this game, but his rebounding has been consistent all postseason long. With Isaiah Hartenstein dealing with Jokic and attempting to block the three-time MVP out, Holmgren should benefit on the glass in Game 7.
Nikola Jokic UNDER 8.5 Assists (-130)
Jokic is awesome, but through six games in this series he has yet to clear 8.5 assists. In fact, going back to Denver’s series with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, Jokic has eight or fewer dimes in eight consecutive games.
OKC has done everything it can to stop Jokic from getting his teammates easy looks, and even though Jokic had eight dimes in Game 6, I’m not sold on him clearing this line in Game 7.
Jokic is averaging 16.5 potential assists per game in the playoffs, but that number has dipped to just 14.7 per game in this series. Plus, OKC finished the regular season with the No. 1 defense in the NBA and ranked fourth in opponent assists per game.
I don’t love fading the three-time league MVP, but this number just may be mispriced. Jokic has six or fewer dimes in five of the six games in this matchup.
Jalen Williams UNDER 20.5 Points (-120)
The Thunder need Jalen Williams to come along for the ride if they want to win Game 7, but I’m far from sold on him having a big enough game to erase his struggles during this series.
Williams is shooting 33.7 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from 3 in this matchup, and he’s only scored 20 or more points in one game (Game 3).
Plus, Williams has really struggled over his last three games despite getting some solid usage on the offensive end.
- Game 4: 10 points (2-for-13 FG)
- Game 5: 18 points (5-for-14 FG)
- Game 6: 6 points (3-for-16 FG)
Williams had similar issues in the second round last season, and I’m not willing to bet on him to have one of his best games of the series in a winner-take-all Game 7.
