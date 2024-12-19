Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, and they now find themselves as road favorites on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is just 8-18 this season and has lost six games in a row — a sign that it may want to start tanking this season since it's highly unlikely to make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.
Denver has been up and down early on this season, but Jokic is putting up MVP numbers (30.9 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 9.9 APG) through the first couple months of the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and a prediction for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -8.5 (-108)
- Blazers +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -360
- Blazers: +285
Total
- 236 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Altitude
- Nuggets record: 14-10
- Blazers record: 8-18
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Christian Braun – questionable
- PJ Hall – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Dario Saric – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – questionable
- Dalano Banton – questionable
- Matisse Thybulel – out
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Aaron Gordon OVER 13.5 Points (-105)
Since returning from a calf injury, Aaron Gordon has 14 or more points in four of his five starts, pushing his season average to 15.0 points per game.
I think he could be in line for a strong showing against a Portland team that ranks just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. Gordon’s shot volume does fluctuate a lot, but he’s a key part of this Denver rotation night in and night out.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Anfernee Simons OVER 4.5 Assists (-145)
This season, Simons is averaging just 4.6 assists per game, but he’s been hot as of late, dishing out five or more dimes in seven of his last eight games.
Over that stretch, Simons is averaging 8.8 potential assists per game – up from his season average. He’s worth a shot against a Denver team that ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game – 29.5 – this season.
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets are just 1-5 against the spread as road favorites this season, but this may be a spot to trust them against a reeling Portland squad.
Denver has won seven straight matchups against the Blazers, and Portland now ranks 28th in offensive rating, 26th in defensive rating and 27th in net rating.
The Nuggets have struggled in the first half of games this season, but I don’t trust Portland to build a big enough lead given how poor its offense has played in the 2024-25 season.
The Blazers are 7-4 against the spread as home dogs, but they’ve dropped multiple games by 20 points over this six-game losing streak – including a 43-point home loss to the five-win Utah Jazz.
I’ll back Denver in this one.
Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-108)
