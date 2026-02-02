Odds to Win Most Gold Medals at 2026 Winter Olympics (Norway Favored to Repeat as Olympic Champions)

Believe it or not, the 2026 Winter Olympics are about to begin!

This year's Games are set to take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy. It'll be the first time it'll be hosted in Italy since 2006, in Turin. The last Winter Olympics took place in Beijing in 2022, and the top nation was Norway, winning 16 gold medals and 37 total medals.

Let's take a look at the odds for which nation will lead the world in gold medals this year.

2026 Winter Olympics Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Norway -180

USA +380

Germany +700

Canada +1500

Switzerland +3000

Italy +3500

Netherlands +5500

China +5500

Sweden +6500

France +6500

Belgium +10000

Finland +10000

Australian +10000

Japan +10000

South Korea +10000

Slovenia +10000

Poland +10000

Czech Republic +10000

Great Britain +10000

Austria +10000

Norway enters the 2026 Games as the -180 favorite to win the most gold medals, an implied probability of 64.29%.

Who Will Win Most Gold Medals at 2026 Winter Olympics?

Not only did Norway finish with the most gold medals in 2022, but they've now finished as the top nation in three straight editions of the Winter Games. They finished with 11 gold medals in the 2014 games in Sochi and 14 gold medals in PyeongChang. Germany also finished with 14 gold medals in 2018, but Norway won with 14 silver medals, compared to 10 by Germany.

The last country not named Norway to win the Winter Olympics was Canada when they hosted in 2010. Still, Norway has the most all-time wins with 10, and also the most all-time winter gold medals with 148. The USA is second in all-time gold medals with 114.

If you're looking for a value bet further down the odds board, consider Germany at +700. The Germans finished second to Norway in both 2022 and 2018. If anyone can dethrone the Norwegians, Germany is a likely candidate.

Pick: Germany to Win Most Gold Medals +700

