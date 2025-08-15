Odds to Win the ACC in 2025 College Football Season (Clemson Set as Significant Favorite)
The 2025 ACC football season is defined by clear tiers: four top contenders (Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Louisville), three struggling programs, and a massive middle tier of about 10 teams locked in toss-up battles.
With so much parity in that middle group, many games will come down to narrow margins and single plays, making the season unpredictable outside the top and bottom.
Clemson (+110) heads in as the heavy conference favorite, returning the core of a 10-win team that took home the conference title and punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Cade Klubnik enters Year 3 under center with high expectations, and working alongside offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, this offense could reach new heights. Dabo Swinney’s staff upgrade — highlighted by the addition of former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen — should sharpen a defense that already had championship-caliber upside.
Gone is Cam Ward, but the Hurricanes (+410) landed another blue-chip transfer quarterback in Carson Beck, whose arm talent and experience could keep this offense rolling. The strength of the team lies in the trenches — Mario Cristobal has built an elite line on both sides of the ball — and that physicality could give Miami the edge in a league filled with speed and spread systems.
Jeff Brohm’s Louisville Cardinals (+800) are built for chaos, and that’s exactly what they delivered last season — a team capable of beating Clemson in Death Valley and losing to Stanford weeks later. This year, Louisville welcomes in USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss to run Brohm’s aggressive, pass-heavy scheme, and the roster was once again reloaded via the transfer portal.
Georgia Tech (+1300) is a top dark horse pick in my book. It has the momentum after a 7-win season that included a shocking opener over Florida State and a near-upset of Georgia to close it out. The Yellow Jackets’ ceiling depends on their ability to survive a rugged schedule — regular matchups against Clemson and Georgia always loom — but with another offseason under Brent Key’s leadership and a roster that looks increasingly deep, they could be a legitimate threat to steal a spot in the ACC title game.
I’m also keeping an eye on Pitt (+4200), who has tremendous value. Its 2024 season was a tale of two halves: a thrilling 7-0 start followed by a demoralizing six-game losing streak that culminated in a marathon six-overtime bowl loss to Toledo. But with head coach Pat Narduzzi entering his 11th season and QB Eli Holstein returning alongside all-purpose weapon Desmond Reid, the Panthers are positioned to bounce back. If Pitt can knock off West Virginia in September and recapture some of the early-season magic, don’t count them out as a team capable of crashing the party.
Here’s a full scope at the ACC odds heading into the college football season.
2025 ACC Odds
- Clemson: +110
- Miami Florida: +410
- Louisville: +800
- SMU: +850
- Georgia Tech: +1300
- Duke: +2500
- Florida State: +2800
- NC State: +4200
- Pittsburgh: +4200
- North Carolina: +4700
- Virginia Tech: +5000
- Syracuse: +6000
- Boston College: +8000
- Virginia: +10000
- California: +11000
- Wake Forest: +30000
- Stanford: +30000
