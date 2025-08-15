SI

Odds to Win the ACC in 2025 College Football Season (Clemson Set as Significant Favorite)

Sean Treppedi

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik leads the Tigers as ACC favorites in 2025.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik leads the Tigers as ACC favorites in 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 ACC football season is defined by clear tiers: four top contenders (Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Louisville), three struggling programs, and a massive middle tier of about 10 teams locked in toss-up battles. 

With so much parity in that middle group, many games will come down to narrow margins and single plays, making the season unpredictable outside the top and bottom.

Clemson (+110) heads in as the heavy conference favorite, returning the core of a 10-win team that took home the conference title and punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Cade Klubnik enters Year 3 under center with high expectations, and working alongside offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, this offense could reach new heights. Dabo Swinney’s staff upgrade — highlighted by the addition of former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen — should sharpen a defense that already had championship-caliber upside. 

Gone is Cam Ward, but the Hurricanes (+410) landed another blue-chip transfer quarterback in Carson Beck, whose arm talent and experience could keep this offense rolling. The strength of the team lies in the trenches — Mario Cristobal has built an elite line on both sides of the ball — and that physicality could give Miami the edge in a league filled with speed and spread systems. 

Jeff Brohm’s Louisville Cardinals (+800) are built for chaos, and that’s exactly what they delivered last season — a team capable of beating Clemson in Death Valley and losing to Stanford weeks later. This year, Louisville welcomes in USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss to run Brohm’s aggressive, pass-heavy scheme, and the roster was once again reloaded via the transfer portal.

Georgia Tech (+1300) is a top dark horse pick in my book. It has the momentum after a 7-win season that included a shocking opener over Florida State and a near-upset of Georgia to close it out. The Yellow Jackets’ ceiling depends on their ability to survive a rugged schedule — regular matchups against Clemson and Georgia always loom — but with another offseason under Brent Key’s leadership and a roster that looks increasingly deep, they could be a legitimate threat to steal a spot in the ACC title game.

I’m also keeping an eye on Pitt (+4200), who has tremendous value. Its 2024 season was a tale of two halves: a thrilling 7-0 start followed by a demoralizing six-game losing streak that culminated in a marathon six-overtime bowl loss to Toledo. But with head coach Pat Narduzzi entering his 11th season and QB Eli Holstein returning alongside all-purpose weapon Desmond Reid, the Panthers are positioned to bounce back. If Pitt can knock off West Virginia in September and recapture some of the early-season magic, don’t count them out as a team capable of crashing the party.

Here’s a full scope at the ACC odds heading into the college football season.

2025 ACC Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Clemson: +110
  • Miami Florida: +410
  • Louisville: +800
  • SMU: +850
  • Georgia Tech: +1300
  • Duke: +2500
  • Florida State: +2800
  • NC State: +4200
  • Pittsburgh: +4200
  • North Carolina: +4700
  • Virginia Tech: +5000
  • Syracuse: +6000
  • Boston College: +8000
  • Virginia: +10000
  • California: +11000
  • Wake Forest: +30000
  • Stanford: +30000

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Sean Treppedi
SEAN TREPPEDI

Sean is a writer for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has written and edited sports betting and sports news editorial for the New York Post, Newsweek, Action Network, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Tribune, and Athlon Sports. Sean lives in the New York City area and primarily focuses on pinpointing market value across the NFL, MLB, NHL, and college football.

Home/Betting