Odds to Win the AFC In 2024 (Chiefs Favored to Win Third Straight AFC Championship)
Opening Kickoff of the 2024 NFL season is just over a month away!
The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the upcoming campaign with a chance to make history. No team in history has been able to win three-straight Super Bowls and the Chiefs, as back-to-back champions, have a chance to become the first.
In order to secure a berth in Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs will have to win their third straight AFC Championship. The last team to do that was the New England Patriots, who won it three straight seasons from 2016-2018, winning the Super Bowl twice during that run.
So, who will be the Chiefs biggest competitors to win the AFC this upcoming season? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Odds to Win the AFC Championship
- Chiefs +350
- Ravens +550
- Bengals +750
- Bills +750
- Texans +800
- Jets +850
- Dolphins +1200
- Browns +1700
- Chargers +2100
- Jaguars +2300
- Colts +2500
- Steelers +2500
- Raiders +6000
- Titans +6500
- Broncos +7500
- Patriots +10000
Can the Bengals Return to the AFC Championship?
The Baltimore Ravens, who fell to the Chiefs in last season's AFC Championship, is second on the odds list at +550. After them, it's the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals who are tied at +750, or 11.76% implied probability.
The Bengals played in two straight AFC Championships, both against the Bengals at the end of the 2021 and 2022 NFL season. The Bengals won the first one before eventually losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Cincinnati then fell to Kansas City in the following year's AFC Championship by a final score of 23-20.
The Bengals then had an injury-ridden 2023 season, which eventually resulted in them missing the playoffs entirely. Now that Joe Burrow and the rest of the team is healthy, can they return to the form they were in the previous two years?
If they do, we could once again see a Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship.
