Odds to Win the NFC Ahead of NFL Divisional Round (Lions and Eagles Top List)
There's still one game to go left in the NFC Wild-Card Round but as expected, the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are still expected to meet in the NFC Championship.
The Lions enjoyed a well-deserved BYE week while the Eagles managed to best the Packers. The Lions will welcome the Commanders to Detroit in the Divisional Round while the Eagles will host the winner of Monday night's game between the Rams and Vikings.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the NFC Championship.
NFC Championship Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Lions +105
- Eagles +200
- Vikings +600
- Commanders +1100
- Rams +1700
While there is still one game to be played, the Lions and Eagles are still expected to meet in the NFC Championship. The Lions are already set as 8.5-point favorites to the Commanders in the Divisional Round and you can rest assured the Eagles will also be significant home favorites against whichever team is victorious on Monday night.
The Lions and Eagles have been looked at as the top two teams in the NFC throughout the season and are part of the "Power 5" which consists of the five teams many people think have a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens from the AFC make up the other three teams in that group.
The Lions are big favorites against the Commanders and will be home favorites in the NFC Championship if they can avoid the upset on Saturday so if you want to bet on them to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, betting them at +105 to win the NFC Championship is likely a good bet to make.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
