Odds to Win the SEC in 2025 College Football Season (Texas, Georgia Top List)
It’s Manning time in Austin, and with Arch comes the heaviest crown in college football.
Texas opens the season with the shortest odds to win the national title (+300) and the SEC (+200), a staggering vote of confidence for a team that lost 14 players to the NFL. But head coach Steve Sarkisian has stacked the deck again, blending the country’s top recruiting class with plug-and-play transfers on defense.
With a soft October schedule and late-season showdowns at Georgia and home against Alabama, Texas will control its own destiny — and potentially the entire College Football Playoff field.
The Bulldogs are always in the conversation, and at +330 to win the national title, oddsmakers still believe in their championship DNA. But there are still some questions to be answered, beginning with Gunner Stockton under center. He has the tools, but zero career starts and a brutal schedule ahead. Georgia’s offensive line is still elite, but the run game was shockingly underwhelming last season, finishing 15th in the SEC.
Defensively, this group needs to rediscover its identity after allowing over 130 rushing yards per game in 2024 — a far cry from the suffocating units that won back-to-back national titles.
Alabama (+1100 to win it all) is banking on Kalen DeBoer’s offensive wizardry to push it back to the top — but it still might be another year before the Crimson Tide are ready. They return 15 starters, but quarterback remains the great unknown. Ty Simpson is the favorite to start, but freshman Keelon Russell — with +3000 Heisman odds — might be the future.
In the dark horse department, I don’t think any SEC contender can match LSU’s continuity at quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier, with +1800 Heisman odds, returns after throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns — and he may be just getting started. Brian Kelly’s offense doesn’t lack weapons, even with some turnover at wide receiver. But it’s the Tigers' improving defense that makes them an intriguing sleeper at +700 to win the SEC and +1600 to win it all.
For a real wild card, I’m looking at Auburn. Yes, the Tigers were a mess last year, especially at quarterback, but Hugh Freeze thinks he’s found his guy in Jackson Arnold.
The former 5-star recruit transfers in with all the tools, and he’ll be supported by an experienced O-line, a reliable defense (28th nationally in 2024), and a breakout receiver in Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr.
Here’s the full odds picture for the SEC in 2025.
2025 SEC Odds
- Texas: +280
- Georgia: +290
- Alabama: +470
- LSU: +700
- Texas A&M: +1500
- Florida: +1600
- Ole Miss: +2000
- Auburn: +2100
- Oklahoma: +2200
- South Carolina: +2700
- Tennessee: +3100
- Missouri: +8500
- Arkansas: +16000
- Kentucky: +30000
- Mississippi State: +30000
- Vanderbilt: +30000
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.