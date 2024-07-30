Odds to Win AFC South in 2024 Season (Texans Leap Apparent in Odds Heading Into Season)
The Houston Texans went from worst to first in 2023 in startling fashion around the play of rookie C.J. Stroud, and the betting market is now wise to Houston's upside this season.
Stroud is an MVP contender and the Texans are the clear favorite in the AFC South this season after having the longest odds entering last season.
However, this won't be a cakewalk for Houston, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are only a year removed from entering 2023 with the hype the Texans now have, and the Indianapolis Colts will look for a big upgrade at quarterback with promising second year pro Anthony Richardson fully healthy.
Lastly, the Tennessee Titans are expected to be in a rebuild, but can a new coaching staff ignite the team to a leap similar to the Texans last year?
Let's take a look at the odds in the competitive AFC South.
2024 AFC South Odds
- Houston Texans: +105
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +270
- Indianapolis Colts: +310
- Tennessee Titans: +950
Houston Texans Enter 2024 Season as Clear Favorites
The Texans checked all the boxes for an upstart team that can push up the NFL pedigree. The team has a budding star at quarterback as well as a young defense that already won a playoff game.
The market is correctly pricing the Texans as favorites, translating to a 48.78% chance of implied probability of winning a second straight AFC South title.
However, there's plenty of contenders in this division still as the Jaguars will have a healthy Trevor Lawrence back under center as well as the Colts set to breakthrough as a postseason contender after nearly bouncing the Texans in the final week of the season last season despite not having Richardson for most of the season.
The Texans will also now play a far more difficult schedule than last season as the team played a fourth place schedule in 2023. Houston will play seven teams that made the postseason last year in addition to each AFC South team twice. On top of that, the team plays the New York Jets, who are a bit of an outlier due to the Aaron Rodgers injury last season, making for a far more difficult schedule.
The Texans are rightfully the favorite ahead of the 2024 season, but will see how the team responds to a jump in expectation.
