Odds to Win NFC North in 2024 Season (Lions Favored in Crowded Division)
The NFC North is a division that has quickly become one of the most competitive in the NFL.
After years of being dominated by the likes of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, it's the Detroit Lions that have emerged as the class of the division. However, there are plenty of teams in the mix that will try to take Detroit off the top spot.
The Packers have quickly rebuilt an exciting young roster while the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick Caleb Williams ready to lead a talented roster. Lastly, the Vikings are looking for a long term answer at quarterback, the team has plenty of talent on offense and a sturdy defense that gives them a puncher’s chance.
Here’s how the NFC North odds stack up as we head towards the preseason.
NFC North Odds
- Detroit Lions: +140
- Green Bay Packers: +200
- Chicago Bears: +300
- Minnesota Vikings: +400
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Detroit Lions Favored to Win NFC North
The Lions will have the highest expectations as a team in recent memory, the division favorites.
However, while the team is the clear favorite, there is stiff competition in the upstart NFC North.
Sure, the Lions were a game away from the Super Bowl after winning the division in 2023, but the Packers have found an answer at quarterback in Jordan Love and are a close second choice.
Detroit has an implied probability of 41.67% of winning a second straight division title while the Packers have a 33% implied probability.
Meanwhile, the Bears have lofty expectations with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 pick Rome Odunze headlining a revamped offense. The Bears have a sturdy defense, but the offense has lacked. With a potential answer there, the team is viewed as a threat in the NFC North, having an implied probability of 25%.
Lastly, the Vikings have the longest odds to win the division, but not out of the question as a division winner. The team has an implied probability of 20% as the team searches for an answer at quarterback between first round pick J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold with Justin Jefferson set to be fully healthy this season. With injuries last season, the team built a stout defense that will hope to have the team in the mix this season.
