Odds to Win NFC South in 2024 Season (Can the Revamped Falcons Win Division?)
The NFC South has been competitive, but dominated by the Saints anad Buccaneers of late. However, Tampa Bay's 2023 NFC South crown was a bit of a surprise, given the longest odds in the division ahead of the season, winning a third straight division crown.
However, this season is expected to belong to the Atlanta Falcons, who signed Kirk Cousins in free agency to give the team some legitimacy at quarterback around a talented skill position group and new coach Raheem Morris.
The Falcons haven't won the NFC South since 2016, the year the team went to the Super Bowl, can the team live up to the hype in 2024?
Here's the odds for the NFC South.
2024 NFC South Odds
- Atlanta Falcons: -120
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +310
- New Orleans Saints: +380
- Carolina Panthers: +1000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Falcons Odds on Favorite to Win NFC South
The expectations are high in Atlanta this season as the Falcons are the odds on favorite to win the NFC South. The team is given a 54.55% chance of winning the division this season behind a new coaching staff and an expected jump in quarterback play with Cousins working with a talented skill position group that features 2023 top 10 pick Bijan Robinson and budding star at wide receiver in Drake London.
Meanwhile, the second choice is the Bucs, who were a surprise playoff team in 2023, and oddsmakers aren't counting on it again, giving the three-time reigning champs a 24% chance of making it four in a row.
Meanwhile, the Saints have lost the respect of sportsbooks, given the third highest chance of winning the division while the Panthers, who had the worst record in the NFL are viewed as the clear worst team in the division.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.