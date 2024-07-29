Odds to Win NFC West in 2024 Season (San Francisco Big Favorite in Competitive Division)
The San Francisco 49ers are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance that stemmed from an NFC West title, but can the team back it up with another division crown?
The 49ers will have much of the same roster, even if Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade, in hopes of getting over the hump this year and winning a Super Bowl. However, will the team be able to hold off an improving division that will feature a resurgent Arizona Cardinals team, a new coach in Seattle with Mike Macdonald taking over the Seahawks and the timeless Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles with the Rams?
Oddsmakers have made the 49ers the heavy favorite to win the NFC West again, but will the competition pick up that this isn’t as routine as 2023?
Here’s the odds for the NFC West at the start of training camp.
2024 NFC West Odds
- San Francisco 49ers: -190
- Los Angeles Rams: +330
- Seattle Seahawks: +700
- Arizona Cardinals: +1300
San Francisco 49ers Viewed as Clear Favorites in NFC West
Oddsmakers see the 49ers a cut above the rest in the NFC West, giving the reigning NFC West champs a 65.52% implied probability of winning another title.
However, there is cause for concern, including Brandon Aiyuk’s pending contract situation and subsequent trade request as well as the schedule and the depth of the division.
Meanwhile, the Niners play a first place schedule this season, so there are fewer breaks than expected on the schedule. San Francisco plays seven teams outside of the division that made the postseason, as well as the Rams twice and a postseason contender in the Jets in Week 1.
The NFC West is far from easy, all three of the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals are expected to flirt with .500 on the year and all have eyes on being a postseason contender in 2024 with talented quarterback play buoying the clubs throughout.
If the Niners regress at all, look for any of the three teams to pounce on an easier schedule, namely the Cardinals with a healthy Kyler Murray playing a fourth place schedule in 2024, and give San Francisco a run for its money.
