Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Today? ((Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Patriots)
The Miami Dolphins offense will receive a much-needed boost on Sunday, as veteran receiver and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. has been activated off of the PUP list and will make his season debut against the New England Patriots.
Miami’s offense has scored just 15 total points over the last two weeks with Tua Tagovailoa out, and it needs all the help it can get on the outside to get receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle open for quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Hopefully, the addition of OBJ will give defenses a little bit more to worry about when it comes to this Dolphins passing attack.
Still, Huntley threw for just 96 yards in Week 4 – his first game and start with Miami – which doesn’t give us a lot to be excited about when it comes to Beckham in the prop market.
Regardless, here’s a look at how oddsmakers expect OBJ to fare in his 2024 debut.
Odell Beckham Jr. Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Patriots in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 1.5 (Over +180/Under -235)
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +500
These prop numbers are insanely low for OBJ in Week 5, but remember we’re trying to trust a passing offense that hasn’t been able to get Tyreek Hill the ball enough to clear 50 receiving yards in each of his last three games.
Essentially, if you’re betting on OBJ, I’d bet on his OVER receiving yards, hoping that the one or two catches he ends up with in this game are somewhat down the field.
Huntley was just 14 for 22 for 96 yards last week, so there may not be a lot of downfield passing in this Miami offense. Still, it’s understandable to take an OVER on OBJ’s receiving yards since it’s very realistic he could get this done with one catch.
There is a risk in taking OBJ, though, as we don’t know how big of a role he’ll have in his first game action of 2024.
