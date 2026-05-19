Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Knicks Game 1)

New York Knicks star wing OG Anunoby is officially listed as probable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

OG Anunoby (hamstring) listed probable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 18, 2026

Anunoby was injured in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers nd has not played since, as the Knicks went on to sweep Philly. New York won two games on the road without Anunoby, though the star forward was questionable for both of those games.

After logging "full" practices on Friday and Monday, Anunoby appears to be on track to handle his usual role on Tuesday night. It would likely take some sort of aggravation for him to get downgraded and miss this series opener.

Status alert: OG Anunoby (hamstring) fully practices Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 18, 2026

This postseason, Anunoby has been awesome for the Knicks, shooting over 61 percent from the field and 53 percent from 3-point range, averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The best all-around defender for New York, Anunoby is vital to the team's chances of winning the NBA Finals this season.

The Knicks are favored by 7.5 points in Game 1 in the odds at DraftKings, which is more than they were favored by in Game 1 against Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs. That's a pretty good indicator that Anunoby will play his usual role on Tuesday.

With Anunoby expected to return for this game, I'm eyeing him in the prop market againt this Cleveland defense that has been pretty average in the 2026 postseason.

Best OG Anunoby Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

OG Anunoby OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-190)

OG Anunoby is officially probable for Game 1, a sign that he’ll return and play a pretty typical role for the Knicks.

This postseason, Anunoby has shot the lights out, knocking down 61.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and 53.8 percent of his 3s. He’s made at least two shots from deep in every game, so I’m taking this prop – even juiced to -190 – in Game 1.

The Cavs struggled to defend the 3 in the regular season, ranking 26th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage. Anunoby is averaging just under five 3-point attempts per game in the playoffs, but he also made 2.3 3s on over six attempts per game in the regular season.

This line is almost always at 2.5 for Anunoby, so I’ll take the gift from the books with him coming off an injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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