Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3)

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers after he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2.

Anunoby exited in the closing minutes of Game 2, but he's been diagnosed with a minor hamstring strain, giving him a chance to return in this series. The Knicks may end up being cautious with the star forward, as he's been an integral part to their playoff run, averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

OG Anunoby is truly day to day with what is a “very, very minor” hamstring strain, sources told The Post. I know there’s skepticism about that timeline considering traditional recoveries but it’s true. You could see when Anunoby was injured that he even attempted a dunk… — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) May 7, 2026

While Anunoby has a chance to suit up in Game 3, it would be a pretty quick turnaround after he was unable to play in the closing minutes of Wednesday's win.

This season, the Knicks went just 8-7 in the 15 games that Anunoby missed, so it makes sense that they're 1.5-point underdogs in the odds for Game 3. Philly still has Joel Embiid (who missed Game 2) listed as questionable, so this line could swing depending upon which players end up being in the lineup.

With Anunoby's status up in the air, the Knicks will likely lean more on Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart (also questionable) on the wing in Game 3.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for New York in this rivalry matchup.

Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. 76ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-108)

Mikal Bridges has scored 17 or more points in three straight games, and he seems to have found the confidence in his shot again after a rough start to the playoffs.

If Anunoby sits, Bridges could be in line for a huge role in the Knicks’ offense as the No. 3 scorer/creator.

This season, Bridges thrived when Anunoby sat, averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15 games. That includes the final game of the regular season when Bridges played just one minute to keep his consecutive games streak intact. In fact, the Knicks wing scored 15 or more points in 11 of the 14 games where he played his usual role when Anunoby was out.

After shooting 16-for-23 from the field to open this series, Bridges may be undervalued at this number in Game 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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