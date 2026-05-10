Is OG Anunoby Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. 76ers Game 4)

New York Knicks star wing OG Anuonby missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the closing minutes of Game 2.

Anunoby checked out with about 2:30 remaining in Game 2 and did not return, and he's been diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain, with the Knicks considering him day-to-day.

New York was able to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 without Anunoby, and it's now favored in Game 4 (by 1.5 points at DraftKings) with Anunoby listed as questionable. The star forward was also questionable for Game 3 before eventually being ruled out.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown said that there has been no change in Anunoby's status, and that if he's cleared by the Knicks' medical staff, he'll play in Game 4.

Mike Brown says OG Anunoby (hamstring) remains day-to-day, so no change in his status from that perspective. Brown says decision is solely medical staff's. Brown initimated that if NYK medical staff tells Brown that Anunoby is OK to play tomorrow, he will play. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 9, 2026

Despite that, it's hard to see the Knicks risking Anunoby's health in Game 4, especially since they have a 3-0 series lead over the 76ers. New York can beat Philly without Anunoby, and it may be better off letting him rest up for a potential Eastern Conference Finals series. After all, no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

This postseason, Anunoby has been terrific for the Knicks, averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3.

With the Knicks set as small favorites in Game 4, I'm eyeing Mikal Bridges in the prop market since OG's status is up in the air.

Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. 76ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-127)

What a playoff turnaround it’s been for Mikal Bridges.

After scoring 11 or fewer points in the first five games against Atlanta in the first round, Bridges has completely flipped the script, scoring 24, 17, 18 and 23 points in his last four games. He’s shooting 69.4 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3 on over 12 field goal attempts per game during that stretch.

He seems to have found the confidence in his shot again after a rough start to the playoffs, and he could be in line for a huge game if OG Anunoby (questionable) sits on Sunday.

This season, Bridges went off in games when Anunoby sat, averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 15 contests. That includes the final game of the regular season when Bridges played just one minute to keep his consecutive games streak intact.

Bridges actually scored 15 or more points in 11 of the 14 games where he played his usual role without Anunoby, and he had 23 without him in Game 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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