Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Heat)
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby suffered a hamstring strain on Friday night in the team's win over the Miami Heat, and he's been ruled out for Monday's game in Miami.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Anuonby will miss at least two weeks with the hamstring issue -- the second time he's had a hamstring injury during his time in New York. Anunoby missed time during the 2024 NBA Playoffs after injuring his hamstring against the Indiana Pacers.
Anunoby is off to a strong start this season, but he barely played on Friday before going down, exiting just five minutes into the contest.
This season, Anunoby is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field an 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. Both Anuonby and Jalen Brunson (ankle) have been ruled out for tonight's matchup.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Knicks with two of their starters sitting out on Monday.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Heat
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-109)
Towns was extremely aggressive on Friday with Brunson out of the lineup and Anunoby going down with a hamstring injury early in the win over Miami.
The star big man shot 6-for-14 from 3-point range and attempted 26 shots overall on his way to a 39-point performance. Against a Miami team that ranks No. 1 in pace, KAT and the Knicks were able to score 140 points and get off a ton of shots on Friday night.
So, I'm buying Towns in the 3-point market on Monday, even though he's gotten off to a bit of a slow start from deep, knocking down just 34.8 percent of his attempts this season. Towns still has four games where he's cleared this prop, and he's attempted 22 3-pointers in two games against Miami.
With Brunson and Anunoby out, Towns should have increased volume across the board on offense on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.