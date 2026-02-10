Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has missed the last two games with a toe injury, but he's listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.
This is the front end of a back-to-back for the Knicks, as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. So, there's a chance they could hold Anunoby out of the lineup again to make sure he's good to go against Philadelphia.
This season, Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's the Knicks' best wing defender, and he's been relatively healthy this season, missing just 12 games. Most of that tiime was due to a hamstring issue earlier in the season.
With Anunoby's status up in the air for this game, I'm targeting another Knicks wing as one of my favorite player prop picks on Tuesday.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Points (-112)
This season, Hart is averaging 12.2 points per game, and he's shot the ball extremely well, knocking down 50.1 percent of his shots from the field and 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Hart has scored 13 or more points in four of his last six games, putting up at least 19 points in each of those matchups. He should get a few more touches on offense if Anunoby sits, and Hart still has hovered around 12 points just about every night.
The Knicks should spread the ball around in this matchup, especially since the Pacers have been a tough matchup for Jalen Brunson in the past. Hart did not play against Indiana earlier this season, but he does have 18 games with 13 or more points.
He's worth a look tonight, especially if Anunoby ends up sitting this one out.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2