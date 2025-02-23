Is OG Anunoby Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Celtics)
After missing six straight games with a foot sprain, New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby returned to action on Friday night in the team's blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Anunoby was listed as questionable prior to that matchup and the Knicks' contest against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. He finds himself with that same designation on Sunday for New York's marquee afternoon clash with the Boston Celtics.
Since Anunoby returned to the lineup on Friday, he is likely trending more towards playing than sitting out this matchup. The Knicks were blown out in New York earlier this month by Boston in a game that Anunoby missed.
So far this season, Anunoby is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3. The Knicks are 19-18 in the games that Anuonby has missed since trading for him prior to the deadline last season.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook aren't buying the Knicks on Sunday even if Anunoby plays, setting them as nine-point underdogs in Boston.
Anunoby played over 26 minutes in Friday's loss to Cleveland, so he should be able to go on Sunday, unless he suffered a setback in that game. With the Knicks listing OG as questionable, I'd lean towards him suiting up.
This story will be updated with Anunoby's official status for Sunday's action.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.