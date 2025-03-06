Is OG Anuonby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Lakers)
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is coming off one of his best games of the season, but he is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left thumb sprain.
On Tuesday, Anunoby had a huge game against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting in over 41 minutes of action.
However, it appears that he left that matchup banged up. The Knicks forward has been extremely important to their success this season, as he's averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3.
While Anunoby being on the injury report isn't a great sign for the Knicks, the odds movement for this game could tell us something. After opening as 4.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks have moved down to 3.5-point dogs as of Thursday afternoon.
This could be a sign that Anunoby or Mitchell Robinson (or both) could play in this matchup. The Knicks lost Anunoby to a foot injury during their last matchup with the Lakers and ended up losing that game by 16 points. However, New York has fared much better this season without Anunoby this season (5-1) than it did last season when it was under .500 in the games that he missed (including playoffs).
This story will be updated with Anunoby's official status for Thursday's game.
