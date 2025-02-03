Ohio State National Championship Odds Slide Following Chip Kelly Departure
Ohio State is fresh off a National Championship season as the team invested immense resources to build the Buckeyes 2024 roster. However, with success comes more opportunity.
The Buckeyes’ National Championship odds for 2025 have taken a slide since opening as the favorite following its title game win against Notre Dame on the heels that both offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are leaving the program.
The Buckeyes have slid from +450 at open to +600.
Kelly is returning to the NFL to be offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders while Knowles is taking the same job at rival Penn State. As the Buckeyes look to retool for another title run around star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith there are plenty of questions both on the field and on the sidelines around head coach Ryan Day.
The Buckeyes are still National Championship favorites, but the gap has narrowed as head coach Ryan Day will be tasked with filling even more holes on the roster now.
While Kelly is leaving for the NFL, Knowles will be a direct competitor of the Buckeyes as he joins last year’s semifinalist Penn State. The Nittany Lions had a vacant position at DC after Tom Allen took the same job at Clemson.
The Nittany Lions have moved slightly, down from +850 to +800 as the team looks to load up to take down Ohio State in 2025.
For now, here are the updated title odds as the offseason continues in college football.
2026 National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +600
- Texas: +650
- Oregon: +650
- Georgia: +700
- Penn State: +800
- Notre Dame: +1200
- Tennessee: +1600
- Alabama: +1600
- Clemson: +1800
- LSU: +2000
- Ole Miss: +2300
- Michigan: +2800
- Texas A&M: +3000
- South Carolina: +4000
- Miami (Florida): +4000
- Florida: +5000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.