Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
One of the biggest rivalry games in college football will take place at Michigan Stadium this weekend. No. 1 Ohio State will visit No. 15 Michigan as a 10.5-point favorite on Saturday. The Wolverines have won the last four head-to-head matchups, but the Buckeyes can snap that streak and take home a victory in “The Game” for the first time since 2019.
It’s clear why Ohio State is favored by double-digits. The Buckeyes have the country’s best defense and are one of the FBS’s three remaining undefeated teams. Julian Sayin is picking apart defenses with surgical accuracy and the Wolverines’ freshman quarterback has been up-and-down at times. Can Michigan rise to the occasion?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Ohio State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: +10.5 (-108)
- Michigan: -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -395
- Michigan: +310
Total: 43.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Ohio State vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 29
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Miami Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Ohio State: 11-0
- Michigan: 9-2
Ohio State vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Bo Jackson: Jackson leads Ohio State with 835 rushing yards and has now gone over 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games. Jeremiah Smith appears set to return from a minor injury issue, but there’s no need to overexert him when the run game has looked so strong. Especially against a Michigan defense that’s picked off 12 passes this season.
Michigan
Bryce Underwood: Underwood will have to step up against the Big Ten’s best run and pass defense. The dual-threat quarterback failed to throw a touchdown pass for three straight games before tossing for two against Maryland in his last game. He’s thrown for nine touchdowns with five picks and rushed in five scores this season. Making plays through the air will be crucial against a team that’s giving up less than 10.0 points per game.
Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
It’s rare that any team can stop the Buckeyes from covering. Ohio State is 9-1-1 against the spread this season and has only fallen short against Texas and Purdue.
Michigan has been far more inconsistent and has covered four times in 11 games. The Wolverines have lost against the spread in three home games this season.
Michigan is getting Jordan Marshall back from injury and Underwoods’s inconsistencies as a passer as a major cause for concern.
Ohio State is the more complete team from top to bottom and should win and cover as the top team in the nation looking to get revenge against a Michigan team that’s dominated this rivalry matchup in recent years.
PICK: Ohio State -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
