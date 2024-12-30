Ohio State vs. Oregon Final Score Prediction for College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
Ohio State and Oregon will play in what is shaping up to be the game of the year after the instant classic in Big Ten play, except this time a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals is on the line.
The Buckeyes destroyed Tennessee in the first round and enter the Rose Bowl as small favorites against the only undefeated team remaining in the country the Ducks, who won 32-31 in the first meeting in Eugene back in Week 7.
Ohio State looked the part of a title contender but has been far less consistent than Oregon, who already has a win in this matchup. How should we bet on this one? Here are the updated odds and final score predictions for this Big Ten only quarterfinals.
Ohio State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -2.5 (-110)
- Oregon: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -132
- Oregon: +110
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Despite injuries on the offensive line that may leave the Buckeyes vulnerable blocking the Ducks' talented pass rush, Ohio State should be able to move the ball with relative ease in this matchup.
Here’s what I had to say in our betting preview.
The Buckeyes offense will look slightly different in this matchup, more short-handed on the offensive line, but I still believe the Buckeyes will have answers for the Ducks' sturdy defense.
Oregon’s defense struggles to contain the run, evident in games against Boise State and Penn State, and that can open up downfield pass attempts for the Buckeyes offense.
The Ducks defensive line is a middling rush stopping unit, ranked outside the top 80 in defensive line yards and 63rd in EPA/Rush. While a disciplined defense that limits explosive run plays, the Buckeyes should be able to keep the ball on the ground reliably. In the first meeting, Ohio State averaged nearly six yards per rush.
However, count on Oregon to take off the top of the Ohio State defense yet again.
The Buckeyes struggled to match the Ducks offense, who opened up the playbook and torched the Ohio State secondary, averaging more than 10 yards per dropback and a 92nd percentile EPA/Dropback mark when compared to games last season.
The Ducks offense will be equipped to handle the Buckeyes, who ultimately haven’t faced teams with the type of speed Oregon has.
There were only four tackles for loss combined in the first meeting as I expect offenses to rule the day in the Rose Bowl, making for a high scoring back-and-forth matchup.
I think Oregon wins a thriller similar to the first time around.
PICK: Oregon 34, Ohio State 30
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.