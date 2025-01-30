Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 30
Two teams looking for consistency in Big Ten play meet in Thursday night action.
Ohio State is off a drubbing of Iowa earlier in the week but now will look for a road win in a projected close game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions have lost six of seven games, losing all but one game by single digits during this skid.
Can Penn State find its form at home as a small favorite? Let’s break it all down below!
Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: +2.5 (-110)
- Penn State: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: +118
- Penn State: -142
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Ohio State Record: 12-8
- Penn State Record: 13-8
Ohio State vs. Penn State Players to Watch
Ohio State
Bruce Thornton: It was another strong effort from the junior guard on Monday, who poured in 15 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists in a 17-point win against Iowa. Thornton has been a knockdown shooter all season, hitting 42% of his threes to go with an elite ability to get into the lane and get to the free throw line.
Penn State
Ace Baldwin: Since missing a game against Oregon two weeks ago, Baldwin has played every available minute in the last four, scoring 15 or more in three of the last four. He will look to get downhill and get to the free-throw line against an undisciplined Ohio State defense.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
This is a great matchup for Penn State to get back to its winning ways against the shaky ball handling of Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are last in the Big Ten in turnover percentage, a big issue against the up-tempo Penn State defense that presses and forces turnovers at a top-three clip in league play.
Ohio State has struggled with pressing offenses all year and is over-reliant on off-the-dribble jump shots, which does a good job of forcing teams out of isolation sets.
Penn State has a significant size advantage that can expose the shaky Ohio State offense that is over-leveraged on high-variance offense.
Meanwhile, Penn State puts a ton of pressure on the rim and ranks top 100 in the country in field goal percentage at the rim, per Haslametrics. With that comes a high free throw rate, third best in Big Ten play, which is an issue against Ohio State, who is 294th nationally in free throw rate allowed.
There are a ton of indicators pointing to a Penn State victory, including that Penn State is 32nd in home-court rating while Ohio State is 339th in away-from-home rating, and I like the team to cover the small point spread.
PICK: Penn State -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.