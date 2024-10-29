Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
In the game of the Week 10 slate, Ohio State travels to Happy Valley to face undefeated Penn State.
The Buckeyes will be playing for its Big Ten Championship hopes on Saturday, looking to avoid a fatal second loss in league play, as the team faces a Penn State that may be without its starting quarterback Drew Allar.
Allar got banged up in the Nittany Lions win at Wisconsin in Week 9, but sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula stepped in and guided the team in the second half to victory. If Allar can’t go, can Pribula handle an elite Ohio State defense?
Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -3.5 (-115)
- Penn State: +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -184
- Penn State: +152
Total: 46.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Ohio State vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Ohio State Record: 6-1
- Penn State Record: 7-0
Ohio State vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Will Howard: Howard had some questions about if he can engineer this talented Ohio State offense in place of Kyle McCord, and he has answered the call. The Kansas State transfer passed for 326 yards against Oregon in a loss, and while the numbers weren’t gaudy in a close call last week against Nebraska, he completed 13-of-16 passes in a close affair.
Penn State
Beau Pribula: Pribula played the entire second half against Wisconsin, completing 11-of-13 passes for 98 yards and adding 28 yards on the ground on six carries. While Pribula has been used as a swiss-army knife of sorts in Penn State’s offense. We’ll see if Pribula starts in place of Allar and how this PSU offense evolves, but Pribula proved that he can handle a road environment in Big Ten play. The competition will be tougher in Week 10, but the baseline has been proven.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Allar’s status will drive the betting action in this game. A game-time decision, we won’t know how the Nittany Lions offense is going to look likely right up until kickoff.
So, let’s try and break down a Penn State team with Allar and Pribulla, as I see quite a different game from each quarterback.
If Allar starts, and appears healthy, I fancy the over in this matchup.
While Penn State hasn’t opened the offense all that much, the unit is incredibly efficient, averaging more than seven yards per play and is top five in EPA/Pass. The Ohio State defense is elite, but hasn’t been impenetrable, ranking 50th in explosive pass defense.
When necessary, PSU has opened up the playbook and has found success pushing the ball down the field. Against USC, Penn State got over the 30 point threshold and probably left some meat on the bone with poor red zone execution. Of course, Ohio State’s defense is better, but in the team’s matchup against a top flight offense, the group allowed more than 30 points.
Now, if Allar can’t go, I think the handicap changes completely, and the Penn State offense looks to avoid putting too much pressure on Pribula to make plays. I would prefer the first half under as each group plays a conservative approach and avoiding to get into a negative game script too quickly.
For Ohio State, the offense should be able to test a Penn State secondary that allowed the only elite passing game it has faced this season, USC, to create plenty of explosive plays, averaging more than seven yards per play in that game.
The Buckeyes may struggle to run the ball against Penn State’s elite defensive front, but the team will have edges in the passing game that can be used when necessary.
Wait for status on Allar to drive a bet in this game as Penn State’s play calling will drive the outcome.
PICK: OVER 46.5 if Allar is in, 1H Under 23.5 if Allar is out
