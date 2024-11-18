Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Ohio is right in the thick of it in the MAC title race despite turning over most of its roster in 2024, but it must win at Toledo in order to keep pace.
The Bobcats have showcased a dynamic, run-first offense with veteran quarterback Parker Navarro leading the way with a talented group of running backs, but will face a tough test against the talented Rockets on the road.
Toledo has been up-and-down this season, but the defense has been sturdy all season. Who has the edge?
Here’s our betting preview.
Ohio vs. Toledo Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio: +2.5 (-110)
- Toledo: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio: +106
- Toledo: -128
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ohio vs. Toledo How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Glass Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Ohio Record: 7-3
- Toledo Record: 7-3
Ohio vs. Toledo Key Players to Watch
Ohio
Parker Navarro: The senior quarterback is far from an elite passer, only passing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions, but his ability to run the ball effectively has unlocked this Bobcats offense. He has 662 yards on the ground on 103 carries with nine touchdowns. Can get it done on the road against an elite MAC team?
Toledo
Tucker Gleason: Gleason has been up and down all season, but at his best, he’s at the helm of a sound Rockets offense. While he is prone to suspect decision making, he has seven interceptions on the year, but has totaled 25 touchdowns this season as a capable rusher.
Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction and Pick
Ohio has been the biggest surprise contender in the MAC while Toledo has been a bit too inconsistent to truly contend this season.
However, this matchup sets up nicely for the Rockets to win at home as the defense has been incredibly sturdy on the ground. Toledo is 26th in EPA/Rush and is 11th in the country in tackles for loss this season.
If Ohio can’t run, it’s going to struggle to keep up with Toledo. The Bobcats are centered around the run, 25th in yards per carry, which has put the offense in strong situations. Meanwhile, the passing offense has struggled, 94th in EPA/Pass.
The Bobcats defense has been strong all season, top 40 in EPA/Play, and Toledo is far too inconsistent on offense, 112th in EPA/Play despite averaging nearly 30 points per game.
This game can be a struggle for both offenses, which has me siding with the under in this MAC showdown with title game implications.
PICK: UNDER 41.5
