Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks series shifts back to California after the Ducks failed to close out the Oilers in Game 5, falling 4-1.

The Ducks won their first two home games in this series, 7-4 in Game 3 and 4-3 in overtime in Game 4.

Can Edmonton extend the series again on Thursday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Oilers vs. Ducks in Game 6 on Thursday, April 30.

Oilers vs. Ducks Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Oilers -1.5 (+180)

Ducks +1.5 (-218)

Moneyline

Oilers -130

Ducks +110

Total

6.5 (Over -162/Under +136)

Oilers vs. Ducks Starting Goalies

Oilers: Connor Ingram (2-2, 3.77 GAA, .878 SV%)

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (3-1, 4.32 GAA, .863 SV%)

Oilers vs. Ducks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Honda Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Victory+, KCOP-13

Oilers record: 2-3

Ducks record: 3-2

Oilers vs. Ducks Best NHL Prop Bets

Ducks Best NHL Prop Bet

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105)

Leo Carlsson is making an impact in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Ducks center has put 26 pucks on net through five games, going OVER 3.5 SOG in each of those contests.

Carlsson averaged just under three shots per game in the regular season (193 SOG in 70 GP), but he’s been more aggressive with the puck here in the playoffs.

I’ll take Carlsson once again to get to at least four shots on goal at this plus odds price.

Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction and Pick

The Oilers played the type of game in Game 5 that I’ve been waiting to see from them in this series. They chased Lukas Dostal early, and coasted to a 4-1 victory to force Game 6.

Connor Ingram was back in the net for that one, and he should be between the pipes once again for the Oilers here in Anaheim. Meanwhile, I expect Dostal to have a good bounce-back effort after getting pulled on Tuesday night.

This is another high total juiced to the OVER 6.5, but things tighten up in elimination games as we saw in Game 5.

I’ll happily take the UNDER 6.5 at this price.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (+136)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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