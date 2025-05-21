Oilers vs. Stars Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for Western Conference Final Game 1
There are plenty of familiar faces in this year's conference finals as three of the four teams playing for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final are the same as last year, including both teams in the Western Conference Final. Last year, the Stars got off to a 2-1 series lead before the Oilers won three straight games to lock up the series.
This year, the Stars are hoping things will go different as they seek their first Stanley Cup win since 1999.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Wednesday night's Game 1.
Oilers vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 1
Run Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-235)
- Stars -1.5 (+190)
Moneyline
- Oilers +105
- Stars -125
Total
- 6 (Over -115/Under -105)
Oilers vs. Stars How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Series: Tied 0-0
Oilers vs. Stars Best NHL Prop Bets for Game 1
Best Oilers Prop Bet for Game 1
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Anytime Goal (+320) via DraftKings
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has put himself in a great spot to have a strong Western Conference Final. He's third on the team in expected goals so far in the postseason with 4, and playing alongside the greatest playmaker of our generation, Connor McDavid, is only going to help him find the back of the net even more. I'm surprised his odds are set at north of 3-1 to score in Game 1 on Wednesday. As I pointed out above, the number of shots on goal the Stars have allowed over the past three months is going to set up plenty of scoring chances for the Oilers' forwards.
Best Stars Prop Bet for Game 2
- Jason Robertson UNDER 0.5 Points (-120) via FanDuel
Jason Robertson has been quiet in these playoffs. He missed the opening round against the Avalanche due to injury and didn't look like himself in Round 2 against the Jets. He had just one single point in that series and played more than 16 minutes of ice time just once. He also didn't record three or more shots on goal in a single outing.
I'm looking to fade him in this series and in Game 1 specifically. I don't think he'll find the score sheet.
Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 Prediction
I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of Top Shelf Picks:
I'm a big fan of the adjustments that the Oilers have made in the playoffs. Not only are they playing an aggressive offensive style of hockey, but they're consistently closing down shooting lanes on defense, preventing teams from being able to create quality scoring chances against their weak goaltending.
This series could be a lopsided affair in terms of shots on net. The Oilers lead the playoffs in shots on goal per 60 minutes at 33.81, while the Stars have allowed 30.71 shots on goal per 60 minutes, the most amongst all four remaining teams and the third most amongst all 16 teams that made the playoffs. This is a continuation of a problem they had in the regular season when they allowed the most shots on goal per 60 minutes post-All-Star Break.
I'll back the Oilers to win as underdogs in a pivotal Game 1 on the road.
Pick: Oilers +105 via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!